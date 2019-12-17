Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Ainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Ainsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Ainsworth Obituary
Ed Ainsworth

Florence - Mr. George Edward Ainsworth, 87, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at MS Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his family. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. A funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 19th. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Richland, MS.

In 1952, Mr. Ainsworth married the love of his life, Ann Fortenberry. They were residents of Richland, MS for 60 years where he was a member of First Baptist Church Richland for that entire time and served faithfully as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Because of his devoted service to his community as alderman for 25 years and as a volunteer, the Eastside Park in Richland is named in his honor. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Exchange Club. He retired from McKesson Drug Company as warehouse manager after 35 years of service. He also worked in the pharmacy at MS Baptist Medical Center for 7 years. Mr. Ainsworth served proudly in the United States Air Force and was an avid fan of all sports.

Mr. Ainsworth is preceded in death by his parents, Estus and Zona Brewer Ainsworth; his brother Ray Ainsworth; his sister Louise Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Fortenberry Ainsworth; 3 daughters, Betty Hall of Richland, Kathy (Ray) Richardson of Richland, and Lisa (Ken) Simpson of Madison; grandchildren, Trey Porch, Brandy Russell, Jerry Richardson, and Ryan Simpson; great grandchildren, Matthew Porch, Hagen Russell, Hannah Porch, and Reagan Russell; a sister in law, Mavis Ainsworth

An online guestbook is available at Chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now