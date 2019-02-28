|
Ed Gordon
Jackson - Ed Gordon of Jackson, MS passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.
Ed was born in Philadelphia, MS on September 8, 1933 to Lou Ella Blount Gordon Kennedy and Edgar Lee Gordon. He grew up in Decatur, MS where he graduated high school. He then continued his education at his beloved Mississippi State where he was an active member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was in banking and the real estate industry all of his life.
Ed was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Aldine Tucker Gordon. Together they had 2 daughters; Stacey Gordon Davis and Stephanie Gordon Russell. He is survived by his grandchildren; Tucker Gordon Davis, Luke Stanton Henderson, Cash Royal Henderson, and Ivy Lee Robertson.
Ed was a lover of all things related to water. His first purchase after graduating college was a waterfront lot, boat, and convertible car at Lake Cavalier in Madison, MS where many years of memories were made and treasured by family and friends. Boating, watersports, fishing, and enjoying meals were his passion. He also loved the beach, spending many years later in life at their condominium in Gulf Shores, AL, enjoying all things beach related. Ed also was an avid duck hunter, much time was spent at his hunting camp. He would bring home ducks for his wife, Aldine, to make her famous duck gumbo - which he would always share!
Ed loved to be surrounded by people and was a gracious host. Their home was always open to grandchildren, friends, and anyone else who came by. A constant in his life was his supper club friends, who were a lifelong group of friends since college, with whom he maintained relationships and were like family to him. Ed loved them dearly. Ed was full of life and humor, he did not take life too seriously. He was a gift and will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to his devoted caregiver, Bridget Keys, who made him comfortable and happy, to whom we are so grateful.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church. Inurnment will immediately follow at 11:00 am.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019