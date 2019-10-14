|
Ed Wansley, Jr.
Jackson, MS - Ed Wansley, Jr., 75, a retired Lieutenant with the Jackson Police Department, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Jackson. Services for Mr. Wansley will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 5202 Watkins Drive, Jackson, MS. Visitation is 1:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with the family in attendance from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home on Beasley Road.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019