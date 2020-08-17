Eddie D. (Ed) Wolverton



Eddie D. (Ed) Wolverton - was born on August 20, 1959 in Jackson, MS. He was raised in Clinton, MS and attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After graduation he worked in the business forms industry and opened his own company called Wolverton Business Forms in 1986 in Jackson, MS. After selling his company, he made Destin, FL his permanent home in 1996 where he opened Destin Business Forms. His favorite past times were fishing, all types of sports and being with his friends, which there were plenty of. For many years, almost every afternoon in the Summertime, Ed would be seen walking the docks looking at the daily catch and talking with everyone he came into contact with. He was an active volunteer for the Destin Fishing Rodeo where he was always willing to lend a hand whether it be stocking the t-shirt trailer or judging at the weigh-ins. Ed is survived by his wife Charlotte and son Zachary of Destin, FL, and his daughter Nicole Wolverton Johnson, son in law Chris Johnson and grandson Foster Johnson of Brandon, MS.



Ed Wolverton passed away on June 28. 2020 at the age of 60. There will be a celebration of his life on August 20th, his birthday, aboard the American Spirit at the Destin Harbor. Please arrive at the boat by 6:00 pm. A memorial fund has been set up in his name with the Destin Fishing Rodeo. Donations can be made to the Destin Fishing Rodeo, Ed Wolverton Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 296, Destin, FL 32540.









