Eddie Darrell Upshaw
Eddie Darrell Upshaw

Pickens - August 21, 1947 - July 3, 2020

Eddie D. Upshaw, 72, Pickens, MS, was born in Lexington, Mississippi on August 21, 1947 to the late Luther Upshaw and Ruth Shanks Upshaw Carey. He passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 following a yearlong battle with cancer. At his son's home, surrounded by loving family, he peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

After a twenty-five-year career in the manufactured housing industry and other business ventures, Eddie retired back home to Pickens, MS to spend more time on his farm and with family. His love of the outdoors turned retirement into a full-time cattle business he enjoyed for many more years.

He loved Ole Miss and spent most game weekends in Oxford watching the Rebels play football and baseball. Eddie was larger than life and adored by more than just his family. He could make you laugh and feel special no matter who you were or what your age. Many people that were blessed with knowing him called him "Uppaw," the name he was given by his first grandchild. He had fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild that he deeply loved more than they will ever know.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ruth Upshaw; his son, Eddie Darrell "Shaw" Upshaw, Jr.; two brothers, Owen and Kenny Upshaw and sister, Kaye Upshaw Nelson.

He is survived by two daughters, Tessie Upshaw Harris of Oxford, Kim Upshaw of Florence and one son, Shane (Susan) Upshaw of Vicksburg; one brother, Sid Upshaw of Pickens; fifteen grandchildren, Justin Harris, Laney Harris, Drake Harris, Avery Harris, Preston Upshaw, Easton Upshaw, Ellye Ryan Upshaw, Sidney Shaw Upshaw, John Owen Upshaw, Grace Upshaw, Phillip Upshaw, Chandler Upshaw, Curran Upshaw, Jack Upshaw, and Georgia Upshaw; one great grandchild, Elle Grider; and four nieces and nephews.

A walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS from 11-1. The family will celebrate Uppaw in a private service and graveside burial that will be officiated by Stewart Edwards of French Camp, MS.

Pallbearers will be Justin Harris, Michael Nelson, Eddy Murtagh, Johnny Murtagh, Jay Murtagh, Josh Murtagh, B.R. Stamey, and Bryce Upshaw

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Ranjit Nair of MD Anderson in Houston, TX for the exceptional care he received, and the Halo House Foundation for providing the family with a home away from home during his treatments.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial gift in honor of Eddie be made to one of the two organizations that held a special in his heart: HaloHouseFoundation.org or FrenchCamp.org




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
