Eddie HayesGluckstadt - Edward "Eddie" Hayes, 35, of Gluckstadt, passed away on November 8, 2020. He is a native of Hawaii and a life long resident of Madison County. Born on September 14, 1985 to Bubba Hayes and Kimberly Griever Moore, Eddie graduated from Tri County Academy. He joined the United States Marines and served in combat during the Iraqi War where he was awarded many medals including the distinguished Purple Heart. Eddie has been employed by the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City and was a maintenance manager.Eddie is survived by his loving spouse Haley, daughters, Brooklyn Hayes, Gracie Hayes and Madelyn Hayes; step daughter, Ava Grace Harrison and step son, Eli Perrette; father, Bubba Hayes; mother, Kimberlee Grever Moore; brother, Matthew Hayes; sister, Amylee Grever; step brother, Kenny Strait, Jr.; aunt Catherine and uncle Mike Mackey; step father, Kenneth Strait, Sr. and his best friend, Shane Saxton and his wife Christie.Visitation will be held at Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Thursday November 12 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday at 10:00am at First Baptist Church of Flora. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Flora City Cemetery.