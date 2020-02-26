Services
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Eddie Tucker
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
1151 Cloister Street
Jackson, MS
Attorney Eddie Howard Tucker Sr.


1941 - 2020
Attorney Eddie Howard Tucker Sr. Obituary
Attorney Eddie Howard Tucker, Sr.

Jackson - Attorney Eddie Howard Tucker, Sr.,84, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held today from 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church located at 1151 Cloister Street Jackson, MS 39202 with burial to follow at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish a loving devoted wife, Willie J. Tucker; four daughters: Cerita Tucker (Myles) Smith, Valerie (Tom) Thomas, Terri Tucker (Marvin) Moore and Pamela Gordon; one son, Eddie(Samantha) Tucker, Jr.; Seventeen Grandchildren; Ten Great-grandchildren and host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
