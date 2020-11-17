Eddie Peeples
Florence - Curtis Eddie Peeples, 86, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 16, 2020 at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson. Due to regulation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private family graveside service. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Grace, at Florence City Cemetery.
Eddie was born January 22, 1934 in Eupora, MS to the late Levi and Annie Gertrude Peeples. He attended and later graduated Florence High School in 1952. Later that year, he married Grace Ella Downard, who at the time of her death were married for 68 years. Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1956 - 1958. Following his service, he worked for 27 years with Allstate Insurance. He eventually retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield in 1990. After retiring, he worked in rental real estate along with his wife. Eddie was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Florence. He was also very active in the Florence Area Men's Club and was an avid tennis player.
Along with his parents and his wife of 68 years, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lamar Peeples, Maureen Peeples, Christine Peeples and Mary Peeples.
He is survived by his sons, Steve (Diane) Peeples and Ed (Karen) Peeples; grandson, Austin Peeples; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
.