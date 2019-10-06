|
Edgar Hasting Boyd
Mt. Juliet - Edgar Hasting Boyd of Mt. Juliet, TN and formerly of Scott, MS died peacefully in his sleep on September 25, 2019. Ed was longstanding pillar of the Scott community. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, 2019 at the Benoit Union Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Benoit Union Church at 301 E. Preston, Benoit, MS 38725 or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Ed was born on March 7, 1929 in Henry County, TN. He was the seventh of eight children born to Clouis Lee and Audie Blonde Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife of 66 years, Bobbye Jo Holder Boyd.
Ed served in the Tennessee National Guard for two years, followed by service in the U.S. Army at the 61st Infantry Headquarters in Jackson, SC during the Korean Conflict. After discharge, he relocated to Scott, MS where he joined Delta and Pine Land Company in the Accounting Department. He worked in a variety of roles during his forty-year tenure, including cashier, payroll manager and human resources manager. Upon his retirement, he served as a community representative on the Corporate Giving Committee.
Ed was a member of the Methodist congregation of the Benoit Union Church; he served as the Methodist treasurer for forty years. He also served as treasurer for the Union Church. He was a charter member of the Benoit Union Church choir and was active in all the functions of his beloved church.
Ed was active in many Delta arts and social organizations. He was active in the Delta Music Association in Greenville where he served on the board for several years. He also was a member of the Delta Center Stage and Bologna Performing Arts Center. He was a member of the Benoit Outing Club; he held the offices of President, Secretary and Treasurer and was a member of the board for several years.
Ed was an accomplished cook and a Master Gardener. People who knew him remember his amazing smoked meats and delicious caramel cake. If he wasn't cooking for family, friends or someone's wedding, he could be found either working in his beautiful yard or tending his amazing greenhouse.
Ed is survived by his children Cindy Wilmer (Marvin) and son Joe Boyd (Barbara) and a number of adored nieces and nephews. Ed had many special friends, including Timothy Boston, Nancy Stein and Chadwick Craig.
A special thanks to the amazing and loving nurses and staff at The Gardens at Providence Place, Mt. Juliet, TN and at The Healthcare Center at Richland Place, Nashville, TN. His family expresses their deepest gratitude for taking wonderful care of Ed.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019