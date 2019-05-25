|
Edgar Lee Allen, Jr.
Humboldt, TN - Edgar Lee Allen, Jr, born July 9, 1923, left this earthly life on May 18, 2019 at the age of 95. He spent his last years at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tennessee where he entertained family, friends and staff daily with humor and great stories of his life and work.
He is survived by his two daughters, Phyllis Carroll Allen of Brandon, MS and Karen Allen Ashley (Mike) of Jackson, TN; daughter-in-law Jeanette Allen of Pearl, MS; grandchildren Carey Allen of Pearl, MS, Jonathan Ashley of Starkville, MS, and Jessica Ashley of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Thelma Ohr Palmer and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar Lee Allen, Sr., and Bessie Pearl Lewis Allen, and his wives Ruth Ohr Allen, Sue Smith Allen and Mala Fabian Allen, as well as his son Darryl Lee Allen.
Mr. Allen was born in Washington, D.C. and was proud to be a United States Army World War II Veteran where he served as a heavy truck driver. He spent most of his life in Jackson, MS where he worked for the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Postal Service. He loved cars, model trains, playing Bingo with friends and making people laugh, and he was lovingly known as "Rock" and "Moonshine" to more than a few people.
The internment was privately held and was handled with utmost care by Lakewood Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all of the staff, residents, and volunteers at the TNSVH Humboldt for the excellent care he received and the wonderful friendships he made during the last years of his life. Their loving support and kind words are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to TNSVH - Humboldt, TN, 2865 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 25, 2019