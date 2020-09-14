Edgar Magee, Jr.Ridgeland - Edgar Leon Magee, Jr., 91, passed away September 12, 2020 at Highland Home in Ridgeland. Visitation will be Friday from 12pm-1pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 2pm Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.Mr. Magee, a native of McComb, was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. He was a retired Lt. Col. in the Army National Guard having served for 30+ years. He started his career in the oil business as a draftsman and retired as an independent petroleum landman. Mr. Magee was a member of the Delta Si Fraternity at Ole Miss. He was an avid Ole Miss football fan, tennis player and golfer.He is survived by his daughters, Becky Magee Robertson (Ken) of Baton Rouge and Robin Magee Geary of Vicksburg; son, Josh Kueck (Nicole) of Madison; grandchildren, Ashley Robertson Walters (Sam), Andrew Robertson and Hannah Sojourner; great grandchildren, Silas Walters, Tate Walters, Charlotte Walters, Abraham Walters, Micah Robertson, Jude Robertson and Collin Robertson.