1/
Edgar Magee Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Magee, Jr.

Ridgeland - Edgar Leon Magee, Jr., 91, passed away September 12, 2020 at Highland Home in Ridgeland. Visitation will be Friday from 12pm-1pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 2pm Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.

Mr. Magee, a native of McComb, was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. He was a retired Lt. Col. in the Army National Guard having served for 30+ years. He started his career in the oil business as a draftsman and retired as an independent petroleum landman. Mr. Magee was a member of the Delta Si Fraternity at Ole Miss. He was an avid Ole Miss football fan, tennis player and golfer.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky Magee Robertson (Ken) of Baton Rouge and Robin Magee Geary of Vicksburg; son, Josh Kueck (Nicole) of Madison; grandchildren, Ashley Robertson Walters (Sam), Andrew Robertson and Hannah Sojourner; great grandchildren, Silas Walters, Tate Walters, Charlotte Walters, Abraham Walters, Micah Robertson, Jude Robertson and Collin Robertson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved