Edith Turner WestBrandon - Edith Turner West, 96, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Brandon.Graveside services are 1:00pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson.Mrs. West was born on November 3, 1924, in Marks, MS, a daughter of the late Lee Cox Turner and Edith Lowrey Turner. Her husband of 65 years, Thomas Forrest West, Jr., and her son-in-law, John Mansell, preceded her in death.Survivors include daughters, Lee Mansell, Judy West and husband Dr. Dudley Sykes, and Forrest Galey and husband Chuck; and grandson, Sean Galey.Memorials may be made to Pearl Presbyterian Church, 2933 Old Brandon Rd., Pearl, MS 39208, or to French Camp Academy at www.frenchcamp.org To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com