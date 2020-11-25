Edith Turner West
Brandon - Edith Turner West, 96, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Brandon.
Graveside services are 1:00pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson.
Mrs. West was born on November 3, 1924, in Marks, MS, a daughter of the late Lee Cox Turner and Edith Lowrey Turner. Her husband of 65 years, Thomas Forrest West, Jr., and her son-in-law, John Mansell, preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughters, Lee Mansell, Judy West and husband Dr. Dudley Sykes, and Forrest Galey and husband Chuck; and grandson, Sean Galey.
Memorials may be made to Pearl Presbyterian Church, 2933 Old Brandon Rd., Pearl, MS 39208, or to French Camp Academy at www.frenchcamp.org
.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com
.