1/
Edith Turner West
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Turner West

Brandon - Edith Turner West, 96, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Brandon.

Graveside services are 1:00pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson.

Mrs. West was born on November 3, 1924, in Marks, MS, a daughter of the late Lee Cox Turner and Edith Lowrey Turner. Her husband of 65 years, Thomas Forrest West, Jr., and her son-in-law, John Mansell, preceded her in death.

Survivors include daughters, Lee Mansell, Judy West and husband Dr. Dudley Sykes, and Forrest Galey and husband Chuck; and grandson, Sean Galey.

Memorials may be made to Pearl Presbyterian Church, 2933 Old Brandon Rd., Pearl, MS 39208, or to French Camp Academy at www.frenchcamp.org.

To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
6019396110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved