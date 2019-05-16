|
Edna Broome Ivey
Florence - Edna Broome Ivey, 93, passed peacefully away at home while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Edna was born March 5, 1926, to the late Rowan and Lela Mell Broome. She graduated from Florence High School and attended Millsaps College.
On February 27, 1954, she married Clarence Ivey and they enjoyed a wonderful life together for 57 years. Edna worked for the South Central Bell Telephone Company for 27 years before retirement.
She was a charter member of Cleary Baptist Church in Florence and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, the Telephone Pioneers, the Silver Bells, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her hobbies included needlework, crocheting, beading and gardening. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ivey; sister, Louise Broome Winter; and nephew, Lee Broome.
Edna is survived by daughters, Lynn Blair (James), and Jean Stribling; grandsons, Michael Mounce (Cindy), and Rocky Robinson (Kristel); granddaughters, Laura Keys (Zachary) and Amanda Schmitz (Valerie); great-grandchildren, Trace Phillips, Kadence Schmitz, Emily Mounce, and Aiden Robinson; brother, Francis Broome; and numerous other family members.
Visitation will be 11:00am-12:00pm, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will follow at 12:30pm in Florence Cemetery. Dr. Dale Holloway will officiate. Pallbearers will be Michael Mounce, Amanda Schmitz, Trace Phillips, Rocky Robinson, Marty Robinson, and Cole Butler, and honorary pallbearer is Harrell Broome.
The Ivey family would like to extend their heartfelt gratefulness, appreciation, and blessings to Latonya, Linda, Crystal, and other caregivers of Companionship Homemakers; Dr. James D. Polk and Sta Home Hospice for their devotion and love in the care of our "Memaw" .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019