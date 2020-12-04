1/1
Edna Bufkin
Edna Virginia "Ms. Ginny" Martin Bufkin, a native of Anguilla, MS and a former resident of Madison, MS, passed away on November 23, 2020 at her residence in Mobile, AL. She married the love of her life, Henry D. "Hank" Bufkin, Sr., and shared a beautiful life together until the time of his passing. She is survived by numerous family members and treasured friends.

Her greatest joy came from her participation in her church choir and spending time with loved ones. Her days were filled working with her crafts (especially her painted rocks) visiting flea markets and traveling. She was a true woman of God, who lived her life to the fullest, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the St. Matthews Methodist Choir of Madison, MS (stm-umc.org), or St. Jude's Children Hospital (www.stjude.org)




Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
