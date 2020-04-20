|
Edna Jones Woodall
Madison - Edna Jones Woodall died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home. She was 87.
Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on January 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edna (nee Harlow) and Richard Hardy Jones, Sr. She attended Clarksdale High School where she was a Wildcats' athlete and played half-court basketball, a rare achievement for a young lady in those days. It was there, too, she met her high school sweetheart, Claude Woodall, Jr., and upon graduation, they married.
Claude's job with IBM required moving often around the country and with three young boys in tow, Edna managed this without hesitation and with grace every time. A desire to be closer to family in Mississippi finally brought the family to Jackson where the boys attended high school. There were always school and athletic activities and a host of many of the boys' friends in and out of the house who lovingly referred to Edna as "Ed Jones" and, with affection, her grandchildren and others still called her this all these years.
Mrs. Woodall had attended First United Methodist Church in Clarksdale and was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson for almost 50 years. For many years, she had been an active tennis player in the Jackson area and helped establish the women's tennis league which formed into the present day Jackson Ladies Tennis Association. She looked forward to each Christmas when the ladies would gather in friendship and to reminisce.
As a mother and grandmother, Edna followed the many activities and sporting events of her family closely. She was a "mother" to many of her children's friends. She was welcoming, compassionate, and loving. Family was most important to her; she loved and cherished her aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members throughout Coahoma County and the delta.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Oliver Woodall, Jr.; her son, Oliver Woodall; sisters, Golda Jones Connell and Mimi Jones Gray; and a brother, Richard Hardy Jones, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Hardy "Woody" Woodall (Cindy) and William Randolph "Dolph" Woodall (Bonnie), all of Madison, MS; grandchildren: Landi Quinton (Todd), Richard Hardy Woodall II (Maria), William Oliver Woodall (Heather), Charles Cameron Woodall (Caitlin), Maggie Woodall, Davis Anderson Woodall (Mary Katherine), and Connor Jones Woodall; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale. A service celebrating her life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson at a later date.
The family requests memorials be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Rd., Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020