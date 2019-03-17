|
Edna Matthews Pearson
Richland - Edna Matthews Pearson, 96, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Cumming, GA, where she has lived for the past four years.
She was born to the late Frank Sexton and Essie Stuckey Matthews on July 16, 1922 in Jackson, MS When she was three years old, the family purchased 80 acres on Monterey Road in present day Richland and operated a dairy farm there until the late 1950s.
"Miss Edna" graduated from Florence High School and then Clark Business School, where she met her future husband, the late Woodard Wesley Pearson. She married him on his 22nd birthday, February 18, 1944, in Greenville, SC. As a war bride, she lived in Greenville and Montgomery, AL, until "Woodie" received his discharge from the Air Force in 1945. After that brief time away, the couple returned to Richland with their baby girl and built a house on a corner of the Matthews farm. Although she would own two other homes, Miss Edna didn't leave her beloved hometown again until she was 93 years old and "retired" from the responsibilities of maintaining a home.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Richland for more than 65 years and involved in many community activities such as writing articles about Richland history for the local paper and authoring Richland's first town slogan, "Richland, An Excellent Choice". In addition to her community and church involvement, she was a career woman, retiring from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 1986. Miss Edna will long be remembered for her divinity candy, her meticulous housekeeping, and, above all, her sweet, sweet spirit and loving personality.
Mrs. Pearson is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Bryant, son-in-law Lamar Swindull, grandaughter Elizabeth Bryant Taylor, step grandaughter Vicki Swindull Watkins, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Richland on Monday, March 18 at 1:00 PM followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Allen Stephens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Richland, 1102 Hwy 49 South, Richland, MS 39218.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 17, 2019