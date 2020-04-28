|
|
Edna Ruth Massingill
Brandon - Edna Ruth Massingill, 90, died on April 27, 2020, after a long illness. A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with interment in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Massingill and her husband, Bob Massingill, who died in 2009, were natives of Louisiana and residents of the Jackson area since 1972, moving from Gulfport.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and a career educator, earning degrees from Louisiana State University and Mississippi College. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. (Bob) Massingill.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Hargett (Bob) of Brandon; sons, Ronald G. Massingill (Susan) of Brandon and Lamar Massingill (Joyce) of Petal; grandsons, Adam Hargett (Jennifer) of Brandon, MS; Matt Massingill (Allison) of Brandon, MS; John Jinks (Amy) of Pensacola, FL; granddaughters, Ashlea Hargett of Brandon, MS; Amanda Coleman (Steven) of Gulfport, MS; Jeanna Gronmeyer (Larry) of Wake Forest, NC; and several great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to MS , 1900 Dunbarton, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020