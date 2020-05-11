Edna Terrell Stepp
Edna Terrell Stepp, at age 108, joined her late husband Horace Clayton Stepp and late daughter Bonnie Claire Stepp on Monday, May 4, 2020. One sister and four brothers also preceded her in death. She was born October 6, 1911, in Memphis, Tennessee, where she resided her first 96 years.

After developing health issues, she moved to Jackson, Mississippi, to live with her daughter and family. Her piano playing skills never dimmed until her eyesight failed in the last two years. Sunnybrook Retirement Home with sitters from Mockingbird Comfort Care provided a safe harbor for her final years. Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland provided compassionate care in her final days.

Terrell is survived by her daughter Dr. Deborah Stepp Skelton (Thomas, Sr.), daughter Nancy Terrell Stepp (Robert Klug); grandchildren Dr. Laura Skelton Smith (Will), Dr. Charlotte Skelton Taylor (Jeremy), Dr. Thomas Skelton, Jr. (Elena Stater); great grandchildren William Graham Smith, Jr., Lainey Meadows Smith, Jeremy Scott Taylor, Jr., and Laura Gwendolyn Taylor.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, C.A.R.A, or Cheshire Abbey.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
