Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Edward C. Albritton


1940 - 2020
Edward C. Albritton Obituary
Edward C. Albritton

Fort Pierce - Edward C. Albritton, 79, died on February 4, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Albritton was born in Jackson, Mississippi and resided in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Edward retired as Colonel after serving 24 years in the USAF. He attended Provine High School, University of Southern Mississippi, Wayne State University, Air Staff and Command, and National War College. He was a member of PKA Fraternity and several national organizations and was a lifelong Baptist. He was an honored leader, loving husband, father and good friend.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Stacy Albritton of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Michael of Jensen Beach, FL; daughter, Lori Edvardsen of Trondheim, Norway and brother, Wayne Albritton of Palm Springs, CA; and granddaughter, Kaily of Norway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe & Juanita Carter Albritton.

Inurnment took place at South Florida National VA Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
