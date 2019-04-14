Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Clinton - Edward D. Collins, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. A gravesides service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Dan was born in Canton, MS on November 5, 1938 to Charlie and Freeda Collins. He was a graduate of Provine High School in Jackson, MS and graduated from MS State University in 1960. He immediately entered active duty with the United States Army as an Aviator and served on active duty until 1976. He then entered into the Army Reserves 2nd US Army Maneuver Training Command were he retired in 1983 at the rank of LT. Colonel. He was an avid MS State University Athletics Supporter.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Sally Phillips Collins; daughter Deborah Collins; son Christopher Collins; grandchildren Kelsi and Jack Collins; sisters Kay Lee (Billy) and Gay Murphy and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lions Club International or Local VFW.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
