Edward Eugene Schooler
Ridgeland - Edward Eugene Schooler, age 70, passed away on August 2, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He was born on December 1, 1949 to Loynel Conway Schooler and Louise Cox Schooler.
Ed is survived by his two sons, Joshua Schooler and his wife Megan of New Orleans and Wesley Schooler of St. Louis; grandson, Blake Wing; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Penny Schooler; and sister-in-law Brenda Allen. He is preceded in death by his wife Deborah Allen Schooler, mother Louise Schooler, father Loynel Schooler, and brother Jackie Schooler.
Ed spent his childhood and teen years in Brandon before meeting the love of his life, Deborah Jean, at Hinds Community College in 1969. Mr. Schooler has been a resident of Ridgeland for the last forty-five years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Madison.
An uncomplicated man, he enjoyed the simple things in life: car rides, football, and good Southern cooking. A lover of the outdoors, Ed turned his attention to his backyard garden after a lifetime of hunting and fishing. His tomatoes and peppers were prized by all.
A fascination with automobiles led to a life-long career in the automotive industry. Ed worked for both Blackwell Chevrolet and Herrin-Gear Chevrolet in the Jackson area. Before going to work for these dealerships, Ed and his brother Roy owned Green Light Auto on Northview Drive.
Ed was a loving husband to Deborah Jean for forty-five years. Always a supportive partner, he was known as the cook of the family as Deborah resumed her career. His children delighted in his many down-home staples with his cheese grits casserole at the top of the list.
To his two sons, he was a coach, mentor, and constant cheerleader. Soccer, little league, skateboarding: Ed was behind his sons no matter where their paths led. His gentle nature helped guide and grow his two young men.
A private ceremony will be held for the family on Friday, August 7. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery. The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support and grace from the many that loved Ed as we celebrate his life in these challenging times.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the American Cancer Society
. A memorial page has been created for Ed at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/EdSchooler
.