Edward Frank Meydrech, PhD
Madison County - Edward Frank Meydrech, 77, died October 30, 2020 at home in Madison County, Mississippi. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church in Canton.
Ed was born on July 21, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, the son of the late Anton Kaspar Meydrech and Frances Marie Meydrech. He graduated from Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida where he was active in sports and served as his class president. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor of Statistics in 1965 and a Masters of Statistics in 1967 from the University of Florida and his PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1972.
Ed served our country's military in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corp from 1967 -- 1969. Dr. Meydrech began his academic career as an Assistant Professor of Biometry at the Virginia Commonwealth University, serving from 1972 -- 1975. In 1976, Dr. Meydrech joined the faculty of The University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he worked as Assistant, Associate and Full Professor of Preventive Medicine. Dr. Meydrech became Chief of Biostatistics and Chairman, Preventive Medicine Dr. Meydrech, tenured in 1982, co-authored over seventy-five scientific papers and participated in eleven research grants.
Ed loved children and coached numerous teams in his children's youth. He spent his retirement days at Deerfield Golf Club and was on the course for his first 18 holes before most people were awake. During his last years, he worked out at The Club in Madison and was physically fit up until his Glioblastoma was discovered in 2018. After his wife, children, and granddaughter, two of his greatest loves were chocolate and the Florida Gators. Ed was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church.
Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Anne Regan Meydrech of Madison County; daughter, Laurel Anne Meydrech of Gulf Shores, AL; son, Edward Anton Meydrech of Chattanooga, TN; granddaughter, Harlee Regan Meydrech of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Anthony Leo Meydrech (Judith) of Naperville, IL; niece, Leigh Meydrech of Lisle, IL; distant cousin, Maria Meydrich Bourgeois (Guy) of Hammond, LA; brothers-in-law, John (Wanda) Regan of Jackson; Bill Regan of Daytona, FL; Frank Regan of Gainesville, FL; sister-in-law, Lee Mikell (Ron) of Orlando, FL and 4 nephews and 1 niece.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to glioblastomafoundation.org
or Grace Episcopal Church, 161 E. Peace Street, Canton, MS 39046.