Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Edward "Clay" Hailes


1962 - 2019
Edward "Clay" Hailes Obituary
Edward "Clay" Hailes

Ridgeland -

Clay Hailes, 56, of Crystal Springs passed away July 8 at Hospice ministries after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Baskin Hailes, his father, Eddward Hailes his brother, Johnny Cottrell and his nephew, Christopher Cottrell.

Clay graduated from Wingfield High School in 1981 and spent his life working in auto parts distribution. He loved cars and racing, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his sister, Ann Easterwood, niece, Tara Easterwood, great nephew, Dylan Cottrell, aunt, Peggy Pickel, along with a host of cousins and lifelong friends.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to cousin Allison Lyles for all her help is assuring that Clay was never alone in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Hospice Ministries 450 Towne Center Boulevard Ridgeland, MS 39157, or the .

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10 at Sebrell Funeral home at 1:00 PM with graveside service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park at 2:30 PM.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019
