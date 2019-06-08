Edward (Eddie) Hal Richardson



Brandon, MS - Edward (Eddie) Hal Richardson, 66 of Brandon, MS passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5PM-7PM at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral service is Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2PM at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Edinburg, MS.



Eddie "Fred" was born in Morton, MS. He graduated from Scott Central High School in Forest, MS and East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS where he met his wife. He retired from Johnson Controls, Inc. in March 2019. He was an avid hunter and passionate for the outdoors - God's country. He loved God and his family; they were his pride and joy. He was the most positive, loving, supportive man who never complained and always put others first. He was known for his distinct perspectives referred to as "Eddie logic."



Eddie is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Donita Wilcher Richardson of Edinburg, MS; three daughters, Tracy Short, Kim Wier, and Ashley Richardson; two grandchildren, Cole Short and Halle Short; mother in law, Esther Wilcher Smith; sisters in law, Debbie Wilcher and Vickie (Philip) Moore; siblings, Lyle Richardson, Don Sanders, and Kathy Sanders; including many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Hollis Richardson; mother, Minnie Dee Sanders; sisters, Patsy Gagnon, Doris Ferguson, and Mae Swain; brother, Dewitt Warren; and son in law, Darren Short.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) MS Chapter at P.O. Box 163 Monticello, MS 39654 or UMMC Cancer Institute at 2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216.



You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com Published in Clarion Ledger on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary