Edward Hiram Jennings
1937 - 2020
Edward Hiram Jennings

Flora - Hiram Jennings, 83, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughnye and Glenn; brothers, Gary and Michael; nephew, Dana Jennings; and niece, Tabitha Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Perkins); sisters-in-law, Louise Hetrick and Sandra Thomas; brother-in-law, Glenn Thomas; nephews, Marc Jennings (Jo), Jason Jennings (Tara), Jesse Jennings, Bill Hetrick (Marilyn), Ben Thomas, and Jacob Thomas; niece, Lucy Hetrick (Dos); and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Hiram was a graduate of Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, New Jersey, and received his BA from Millsaps College. He was, for a number of years, the proprietor of Wordwright Advertising Agency in Jackson.

The family has held a quiet ceremony but condolences may be shared at www.wrightferguson.com. Memorials may be made to either MARL or to the Salvation Army.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
