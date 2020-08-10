Edward Hiram Jennings
Flora - Hiram Jennings, 83, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughnye and Glenn; brothers, Gary and Michael; nephew, Dana Jennings; and niece, Tabitha Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Perkins); sisters-in-law, Louise Hetrick and Sandra Thomas; brother-in-law, Glenn Thomas; nephews, Marc Jennings (Jo), Jason Jennings (Tara), Jesse Jennings, Bill Hetrick (Marilyn), Ben Thomas, and Jacob Thomas; niece, Lucy Hetrick (Dos); and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Hiram was a graduate of Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, New Jersey, and received his BA from Millsaps College. He was, for a number of years, the proprietor of Wordwright Advertising Agency in Jackson.
The family has held a quiet ceremony but condolences may be shared at www.wrightferguson.com
. Memorials may be made to either MARL or to the Salvation Army.