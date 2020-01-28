Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church
Ridgeland, MS
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church
Ridgeland, MS
Edward Johnson Obituary
Edward Johnson

Madison - Edward "Ed" Johnson of Madison, Mississippi was called to home Sunday morning, January 26, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Elsie Graham Johnson, his sister, Marilyn Johnson Skantz, his brother, Richard Johnson and his first wife, Lucy Lacy Johnson. Ed is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Oglesby Thomas Johnson, his brother Alan Johnson (Bette), his daughters Lucy Elizabeth Johnson Spell (Jimmy), Martha Frances Johnson Brown (Jeff), his step-daughter Lenore Thomas Ealy (Steve), and his step-son, John Thornell Thomas (Kristie) and eight grandchildren.

Ed's memorial service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland, MS with visitation beginning at 10:00 at the church. Parkway Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a memorial contribution to Palmer Home for Children (https://palmerhome.org/donate/ )or French Camp Academy (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12040&id=2 ) . For further information or to leave an online condolence, please call (601) 853-7696 or visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
