Edward Joseph Alias passed away peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Eddie Joe was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on August 20, 1941 to Marie and Ellis Alias. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was well-known to share his Rosary with others in times of need. After graduating from St. Clara Academy, Eddie Joe attended Georgia Tech and went on to Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Industry. He was the owner of Yazoo Distributing Company, and after retirement, he served on the Yazoo City Public Service Commission.



Eddie Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a principal owner of Whiteline Hunting Club. He also had a great love and knowledge of sports, especially baseball and in his younger years, he enjoyed playing as well as coaching youth leagues. Most of all, he had a great love for his family and his friends who will miss his quick wit, laughter, and love of a "good old story." If you received one of his nicknames, it was a sign of dear affection.



Eddie Joe was proceeded in death by his mother Marie Rice Alias, his father Ellis Alias, his brother Ellis Alias, Jr., and his sister Helen Ann Clark. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patsy, of 57 years; his three children, Eddie Alias (Kim), Angie Alias Liddon (Clark), Chris Alias (Chesley); his seven grandchildren, Lauren Liddon McWhorter (Marks), Taz Alias (Mary Kendal), Emily Liddon Davidson (Samuel), Anne Marie Alias (Tyler Towles, fiancé), Brooke Harris (Bradley Sanford, fiancé), Matt Liddon, and Alex Alias; and his precious great granddaughter Laura Ellis Alias.



Consistent with COVID-19 protocol, a family graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 129 N. Washington Street, Yazoo City, MS 39194.









