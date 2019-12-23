|
Edward Kirkland Conger
Edward Kirkland Conger died peacefully at home on December 23rd, 2019.
He was born October 23rd, 1932, in Montgomery, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Alberta Myrick Conger and Rufus Kirkland Conger, his sister Ella Jean Griffith, and brother Jackson Ferris Conger.
Eddie's most defining characteristic was generosity to others and his love of people. He loved the lord, his church and his family.
He was a charter member of St. Mathews UMC with a dual membership at Andrews UMC, in Andrews, NC. He was a 60 year Master Mason of the Escambia Lodge #15, Pensacola, Florida. Founder and owner of United Piping Systems. Past president and lifetime member of the Mississippi Associated Builders and Contractors.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Faye Heath Conger, his children Terry and Jack Price, and Holly and Jim Gage. His grandchildren Christi Hardy, Darcie Wallace, Jamie McPhearson, Eric Price, Will Gage, and Sara Richardson. Also, his great grandchildren Gage Hardy, John Aiden Hardy, Austin McPhearson, Sylvia Wallace, Elaina Price, Luke Price, Reese Wallace, Ellynn McPhearson, Mathew Price, James Richardson and numerous nieces and nephews.
It is well with my soul.
Funeral services will be held at St.Mathews UMC at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. proceeding the service.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019