Edward Smith, Sr.
Clinton - Edward William Smith, Sr. was born August 1, 1930 to the late Samuel Smith Sr. and Leola Bland in Utica, MS. He departed this life on March 21, 2019 at his home. Edward is survived by a loving wife, Vernell, two sons; Edward William (Bernice) Smith Jr. of Memphis, TN, Anthony (Lisa) Smith of Bolton, MS; one daughter; Deborah (Jerry) Norals of The Colony, TX; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, one sister; Leola Smith Brown of Jackson, MS; Funeral services will be Sat., March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Mt. Hood M.B. Church, 1959 Pinehaven Drive, Clinton, MS with burial in Garden Memorial Park, 8001 Hwy 49, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019