Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hood M.B. Church
1959 Pinehaven Drive
Clinton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Smith Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Smith Sr. Obituary
Edward Smith, Sr.

Clinton - Edward William Smith, Sr. was born August 1, 1930 to the late Samuel Smith Sr. and Leola Bland in Utica, MS. He departed this life on March 21, 2019 at his home. Edward is survived by a loving wife, Vernell, two sons; Edward William (Bernice) Smith Jr. of Memphis, TN, Anthony (Lisa) Smith of Bolton, MS; one daughter; Deborah (Jerry) Norals of The Colony, TX; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, one sister; Leola Smith Brown of Jackson, MS; Funeral services will be Sat., March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Mt. Hood M.B. Church, 1959 Pinehaven Drive, Clinton, MS with burial in Garden Memorial Park, 8001 Hwy 49, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now