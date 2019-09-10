|
Edwin Anthony Robertson
Madison - Edwin "Anthony" Robertson, 51 yrs old, was a resident of Madison, MS. He passed away on September 7, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Anthony was born on February 22, 1968. He loved to hunt, but, lived to fish! His favorite things were being with his family, fishing and hunting. He worked at Nissan North, Canton, MS for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife, Diana, whom he was married to for 29 years, his daughter, Mary Ann, who is 11 years old and his 12 brothers and sisters - Suzanne Whittington (husband Robert) of Sandhill, MS, Mark Robertson (wife Jo) of Malden, MO, Tommy Robertson of Pearl, MS, Vernon Robertson (wife Karmen) of Macon, MO, Mary Carol Patrick (husband Steve) of Canton, MS, Ramona Moss (husband Kenny)of Morton, MS, Melanie Irby (husband David) of Morton, MS, Julie Armstrong (husband Russell)of Sandhill, MS, Maria Stewart (husband Jeb) of Canton, MS, Shilah Craig (husband Jimmy) of Lena, MS, Jacob Robertson of Brandon, MS and Joseph Robertson (wife Shana)of Brandon, MS.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Patsy Robertson and his Father, Clyde Robertson and his grandparents Vernon Ridings, Mary Ridings, James Robertson and Lula Belle Robertson.
Visitation will be held at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 10:00am in the Chapel at Natchez Trace Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019