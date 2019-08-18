Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
View Map
Edwin Ray Pearce


1943 - 2019
Edwin Ray Pearce Obituary
Edwin Ray Pearce

Pelahatchie - Edwin Ray Pearce was born November 1, 1943 in Bay Springs, MS and died August 17, 2019 in Morton, MS. He lived in Pelahatchie, MS with his wife of 27 years, Ramona Ann Pearce. Ed worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS, where he served on the finance and personnel committees. Ed enjoyed country western dancing, gardening, good food, and singing. It was not unusual for Ed and Ramona to make a quick trip to Bay St. Louis, MS to enjoy a meal at Ricky's Restaurant.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Inda Pearce. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Pearce, his brothers, John Pearce and Charles Pearce, his son Derek (Cindy) Pearce, his stepson, Glen (Kaye) Sowell, stepdaughters, Teresa (Robert) Lusk, Mary V (Randy) Knight, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19 at 11:30 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:00 am. Memorials may be given to Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 18, 2019
