Edwin Raymond Hamilton
Brandon - Edwin Raymond Hamilton, also known as "Big Ed" and "Hollywood" to many and "The Strongest Man in the World" to his daughters, died on December 30, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson. Born in Eatonville, Mississippi on April 14, 1942, Ed was the son of Robert and Lora Hamilton. They, along with a brother, J.L. preceded him in death.
Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara Kirkland Hamilton, daughters: Lisa Hamilton Batchelor (Jason) of Dothan, AL, Laurie Hamilton Smith, and Lindsay Carol Hamilton, both of Brandon, along with grandchildren: Joshua and Hannah Frances Batchelor and Stone, Kirkland, and Houston Smith. Brothers: Walter Hamilton (Jan), Gene Hamilton (Johnnie Ruth), and a number of number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation is 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday, January 3rd followed by the service at 12:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Jackson
Growing up outside Hattiesburg with three older brothers, Ed helped out on the family farm. He then moved to Starkville to attend Mississippi State University, where he graduated with a marketing degree. While at MSU, he became active in the Baptist Student Union and served as BSU president. Ed also served as a student summer missionary in Liberia, Africa with the BSU in 1966, just after graduation.
During his senior year, he entered the insurance business and soon became the youngest Mississippian to qualify for the Million Dollar Round Table. In the years following, he earned numerous industry designations and awards including the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation. He served as president of the Jackson Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame. For many years he faithfully served in the Gideon International Bible distribution work in Jackson and the surrounding area. Ed was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson where he was a lifetime deacon.
"Daddy loved Jesus, his family, mission trips, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and playing tennis. He could also sit for hours and watch the Gaithers on TV, even though he had seen the program time after time. And, we will always remember his frequent saying, 'You gotta be tough in this ole' world!"
While we would have loved to have him with us longer, he is now face to face with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. We don't have to wonder when we miss him, for we know he isn't lost. He is more found than ever before!
Memorials may be made to Gideons International or the Mississippi State University Baptist Student Union.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020