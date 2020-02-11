|
Edwin Wilkins Jr
Clinton - On Friday, February 7, 2020, Edwin L. Wilkins Jr. "Buster" loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 76.
Edwin was born on July 31, 1943 in Natchez, MS to Edwin and Mabel (Kaiser) Wilkins who resided in McComb, MS. Edwin graduated from McComb High School in 1961 and he received his Bachelor degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS in 1966. A lifetime career in Pharmaceutical sales for over 40 years in Mississippi and achieved the Diamond Winners Circle Award with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals. On August 19, 1966, he married Patricia Ann Estess of Magnolia and were married for 53 years. They raised a daughter, Kimberly Elise, and son, Thomas Edwin and lived in Clinton for 40 years.
Edwin had a passion for history and finding great restaurants. He also loved to travel with his family and visit the Gulf Coast every year. He was also a member of the Krewe of Caesar in Metairie, LA, and participated in Mardi Gras celebrations and community outreach for over 20 years. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Edwin is survived by his spouse, Patricia Estess Wilkins, of Clinton, MS; daughter Kimberly Wilkins Baxley and her husband Allen G Baxley of North Augusta, SC; Son Thomas E Wilkins and fiancé Tammy M Durant of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Parker and AnnElise Baxley.
Edwin was preceded in death by his father, Edwin L Wilkins, and his mother, Mabel Kaiser Wilkins. Edwin's younger brother William Leslie Wilkins of McComb, MS.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church located at 100 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS 39056. Visitation will be from 9AM to 11 AM with service beginning at 11AM. Interment will be in Natchez, MS at The Natchez City Cemetery at 3PM. Memorials can be made to The Palmer Home for Children PO Box 746 Columbus MS 39703 662-328-5704; Palmerhome.org or First United Methodist Church 100 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS 39056 (601) 924-6671.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020