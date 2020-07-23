Edwina Brumfield
Ridgeland - Edwina O'Brien Brumfield left this earthly life on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS, with family by her side. Mrs. Brumfield was born at home on Christmas Day, 1928, the youngest of 10 children of Robert Edwin and Anna Leigh O'Brien of Raymond, MS. She graduated from MSCW then moved to Jackson, where she met the love of her life, Harold C. Brumfield, a Jackson architect, at a church volleyball game. They were married on December 2, 1951 and raised five children. Edwina was a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and director, a member of the Women's Missionary Union, and served on the historical committee. She was also a member of the Asgard Jackson Federation of Women's Club. Mrs. Brumfield was predeceased by her husband Harold, and is survived by her five children. For more information see www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
