1/
Edwina Brumfield
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina Brumfield

Ridgeland - Edwina O'Brien Brumfield left this earthly life on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS, with family by her side. Mrs. Brumfield was born at home on Christmas Day, 1928, the youngest of 10 children of Robert Edwin and Anna Leigh O'Brien of Raymond, MS. She graduated from MSCW then moved to Jackson, where she met the love of her life, Harold C. Brumfield, a Jackson architect, at a church volleyball game. They were married on December 2, 1951 and raised five children. Edwina was a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and director, a member of the Women's Missionary Union, and served on the historical committee. She was also a member of the Asgard Jackson Federation of Women's Club. Mrs. Brumfield was predeceased by her husband Harold, and is survived by her five children. For more information see www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved