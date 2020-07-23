Effie Dale Bowles Wallace



Effie Dale Bowles Wallace, 87, passed away July 10, 2020 in Hattiesburg, formerly of Gulfport, MS. The gravesite is at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.



Effie was born in Attala County and raised in Kosciusko, MS where she graduated from Kosciusko High School. Afterwards worked for South Central Bell as a telephone operator until it closed, later working in the Gulfport office until she retired and moved to Jackson County with her family. Effie was of the Methodist faith, a lifelong Christian always willing to help family and friends. Her most valued treasure was a picture of Baby Jesus born in a manger announcing, "It's a boy!".



Survivors include one sister, Patsy Henry of Carthage, MS; one daughter, Sherron Wallace Southworth; two sons, Don Wallace and Bart Wallace; two grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Sauri and Christopher Robert Speakman; great-grandchildren and a number of cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Ralph Clinton Wallace; parents, Upton Sisson Bowles and Evelyn Mae Jones Bowles; one sister, Sarah Bowles; and one brother, Edward Bowles.









