Elaine Rickels Clodfelter
Jackson - Elaine Rickels Clodfelter, age 90, of Jackson, died in Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on April 5, 2019. Elaine, affectionately called "Laney-Babe" by many of her grandchildren, was born on June 22nd, 1928 in Vaiden, Mississippi and was the seventh of ten children of Hattie and Willie Preston Doster.
Elaine loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, Mississippi. She loved her church family, church Circle, and her many friends. Elaine loved being with her children, her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up when they entered the room.
Elaine was very hospitable. She loved to cook and serve others. She is remembered by her family for making the best-fried chicken and creamed corn in the South. Elaine loved life and loved people. She never met a stranger and always had a way of making everyone feel warm, welcome, and comfortable. She never forgot a name, a story, or a fact about anyone she knew. Also, she was faithful to visit friends who were shut-in or in nursing homes.
She was an accomplished bridge player and played in many bridge clubs throughout her life. She enjoyed the opportunity to play with so many of her life-long friends.
Elaine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Asa Ray Clodfelter, her parents Hattie and Willie Preston Doster, and three sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include her three sons, Mike Rickels (Kim) of Alabama, Gary Rickels (Pam) of Tennessee, and Jeff Rickels (Marie) of Jackson; her stepson, David Clodfelter (Jill) of Colorado; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mabel Kirby of Tennessee and Margie Hovas (Donnie) of Greenwood; many nieces and nephews; and her "adopted" daughter, Sandra Marshall.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, with visitation at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Glioblastoma (brain cancer) Foundation or to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019