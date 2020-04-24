|
|
Elbert Jennings Kimbrell
Starkville - Elbert Jennings Kimbrell, 76, of Starkville, MS passed away on April 22, 2020 at Oktibbeha County Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1943 in Boyle, MS to Acie and Nema Kimbrell. He was one of three children. Elbert graduated from Shaw High School and later Mississippi Delta Community College at Moorhead. On July 20, 1968, he married Kathleen Sline, in Tribes Hill, NY.
Elbert and his family moved to Starkville in 1973 to manage Starkville Theatres. Later, he became a Special Events Manager for the Northeast Mississippi Coca-Cola Company and then General Manager for the Skate Odyssey Company. He is known to have never met a stranger and was beloved by the many people he worked with.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; sons, Michael (Terri) Kimbrell of Brandon and Jeff (Emily) Kimbrell of West Point; daughter, Beth (Hart) Kittle of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Katie (Kylan) Bosarge, Elizabeth Kimbrell, Hannah Kimbrell, Carter Kittle, Jennings Kimbrell and Hartley Kittle; two great grandchildren, Whitley and Cruz; sister, Arlene (James Paul) Robinson of Shaw; brother, Doug (Charlsie) Kimbrell of Corpus Christi, TX.
The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville, MS or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020