Billy M King Colonial Chapel
3302 Highway 49
Collins, MS 39428
(601) 765-1010
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home
Flowood, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home
Flowood, MS
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery near Mount Olive
Jackson - Elcyne Elizabeth Roberts, 90, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Family visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday February 25, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11:00. Interment will follow in the Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery near Mount Olive at 2:30 p.m. Billy M. King Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Collins will be in charge of Mount Olive arrangements.

The daughter of the late Ellis Jacob and Maude Rogers Roberts, Elcyne was born April 5, 1928, in Mount Olive. She moved to Jackson in 1992 after 41 years as executive secretary to the president of Beihl & Co., a steamship agency in Houston, Tex. Previously, she was employed with the United States Justice Department and assigned to posts in Washington, D. C., Kansas and Alabama.

In addition to her parents, her brother William Harold Roberts and her sister Mattie Joyce Roberts Loveless preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Ableson Johnson and her husband Bill, her granddaughter Erin Kasey Johnson Woods, her great-grandchildren Perrin Lee Woods and Cassidy Josephine Woods, all of the Reservoir area of Brandon; her grandson Joseph Ableson "Abe" Johnson of New York City; and her nieces and nephews, each of whom she loved as though they were her own children.

Her Ridgewood Court neighbors Luther, Linda, Virginia, Pete, Charles and the entire neighborhood association cared for her and she loved them all. In her last year, she was a happy resident of Peachtree Village in Brandon where she was treated with loving, supportive attention.

Elcyne contributed to charitable causes and especially supported the Disabled American Veterans and Boys Town programs. The family welcomes honoring her memory with a contribution to these or a or by providing a floral arrangement in her memory to a local hospital, school, nursing home, or senior center.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 24, 2019
