Eldred Elliott Small
Sandy Springs - Never one to forget his humble beginnings, Buddy was born in Memphis, Tennessee to E. E. "Elliott" and Toni Small on May 29, 1945. His family then moved to Jackson, Mississippi where he spent his childhood. Buddy attended Murrah High School and then graduated from the University of Mississippi.
Buddy had a passion for work which is evident by his distinguished career in commercial real estate. After graduating from Ole Miss, teaching math for the Houston Independent School District and serving in the U.S. Army, Buddy began his commercial real estate career and was honored to work with Mark Lee & Associates, Inc. in Houston, Texas and John Portman & Associates in Atlanta, Georgia.
In 2010 Buddy with his wife, Linda started a new firm, Pointer Commercial Real Estate, Inc. that is running strong today.
The entrepreneur and leader, age 74, passed away on September 23, 2019 at home with Linda by his side.
Hotty Toddy Handsome!
Buddy is survived by his wife Linda; son Brian (daughter in-law, Julia) and grandson Bryson of Dallas, Texas; daughter Rachel Sheldon (son in-law, Ryan) and granddaughter Ellie of Austell, Georgia and son Grant of White Plains, Georgia. Buddy was predeceased by his sister, Roberta Feild of Madison, Mississippi.
Buddy was a devoted father, a friend to many and a loyal servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
"We live by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:7-8
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University or the Covenant House of Georgia.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019