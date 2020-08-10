1/
Eleanor Jean Davi
1925 - 2020
Eleanor Jean Davi

Canton - Eleanor Jean Davi, 94, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Madison County Nursing Home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass with burial in the Canton Cemetery.

Mrs. Davi was preceded in death by: husband, Stephen Davi; son, Frank Davi; and her seven siblings.

Survivors include: daughter, Betty Jean Traylor of Canton; daughter-in-law, Maralee Davi of Madison; grandchildren, Marcia Thornton (Lee), Lauren Davi, and Stephen Davi; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Thornton.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
