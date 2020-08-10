Eleanor Jean Davi
Canton - Eleanor Jean Davi, 94, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Madison County Nursing Home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass with burial in the Canton Cemetery.
Mrs. Davi was preceded in death by: husband, Stephen Davi; son, Frank Davi; and her seven siblings.
Survivors include: daughter, Betty Jean Traylor of Canton; daughter-in-law, Maralee Davi of Madison; grandchildren, Marcia Thornton (Lee), Lauren Davi, and Stephen Davi; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Thornton.
