Eleanor Johnson
1929 - 2020
Eleanor Johnson

Flora - Eleanor "Sissy" Johnson, 91, of Flora, passed away on November 5, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Eleanor was born on February 9, 1929 to Joseph and Annie Ross and was a resident of Flora, MS. She retired from Travelers Insurance Company as an Administrative Assistant.

She was a member of Twin Lakes Baptist Church in Flora and in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the church.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her sons, Spencer Johnson of Jackson and Ross Johnson of Flora; granddaughter, Casey Lea Moss of Brooklyn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Johnson, Jr.; sister, Doris E. Wooten, brother, Joseph L. Ross, Jr., father, Joseph Levi Ross and mother, Annie Mae Ross.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison and a funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Burial will take place in the Flora City Cemetery.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
