Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleanor "Nunu" Widdig


1932 - 2019
Eleanor "Nunu" Widdig Obituary
Eleanor "Nunu" Widdig

Clinton - Eleanor J. "Nunu" Widdig, 86, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home in Clinton.

Visitation will be from 4 pm - 6 pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Widdig is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Widdig; siblings, Billy, Sherrill, Edna Gayle, and Byron Carson, Carol McCleary (Robert), Beverly Olenick (Walter), and Gwen Blackburn (Paul).

She is survived by her children, Tim Widdig (Frances), Sherrill Weathersby (Phillip) and Carl E. Widdig (Kim); grandsons, Carson, Cameron (Mary), Carlisle and Jonathan Widdig; sister, Margaret Jackman (Bob); sister-in-law, Nancy Carson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice; Courtney, Nadia and Cissy; caregivers, Martha, Paulette and Shirley; Emory and Ava Dubose that brightened up Nunu's days when they visited (they were her earthly child angels).

With much gratitude and respect to Carson and Carlisle Widdig, the two most beloved and selfless caregivers that any grandparent would be proud and blessed to have. We all slept better knowing you two were watching over Nunu and Pops. We couldn't have managed without the two of you.

Thanks to all for all your loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Compassus Hospice.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 3, 2019
