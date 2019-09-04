|
Elizabeth A. Smallwood
Richland - Elizabeth Ann Smallwood, 82, went home to Heaven on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 1:00pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in the Richland Cemetery.
A longtime resident of Richland, Mrs. Smallwood was retired and a member of the Baptist faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Clift Smallwood; children, Ronny Smallwood, Terrie McLendon (Danny), and Mike Smallwood; sisters, Wylodine Williams and Joyce Pitts; 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019