Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Richland - Elizabeth Ann Smallwood, 82, went home to Heaven on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 1:00pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in the Richland Cemetery.

A longtime resident of Richland, Mrs. Smallwood was retired and a member of the Baptist faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Clift Smallwood; children, Ronny Smallwood, Terrie McLendon (Danny), and Mike Smallwood; sisters, Wylodine Williams and Joyce Pitts; 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

To share condolences with her family, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
