Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
Elizabeth Anglin


1954 - 2019
Elizabeth Anglin Obituary
Elizabeth Anglin

Jackson,Ms - Elizabeth Fultz Anglin, born August 3,1954 passed away July 28,2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 3 from the Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Ms. Visitation will be from 10am until service time at 11am. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in West, Ms.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Elizabeth Anglin and Joe Van Anglin III both of

Jackson, MS. One Sister Patricia Fultz Miller (Tim) of Houston ,TX. Also survived by her grandchildren Presley Russell ,Brody Anglin, and Meadow Irwin.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019
