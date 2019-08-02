|
|
Elizabeth Anglin
Jackson,Ms - Elizabeth Fultz Anglin, born August 3,1954 passed away July 28,2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 3 from the Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Ms. Visitation will be from 10am until service time at 11am. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in West, Ms.
She is survived by her children, Ellen Elizabeth Anglin and Joe Van Anglin III both of
Jackson, MS. One Sister Patricia Fultz Miller (Tim) of Houston ,TX. Also survived by her grandchildren Presley Russell ,Brody Anglin, and Meadow Irwin.
,
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019