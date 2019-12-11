|
Elizabeth Ann Bramlett Luster
Clarksdale - Elizabeth Ann Bramlett Luster, 91, surrounded by family at home in Clarksdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10.
Born on May 25, 1928, "Betty" lived her entire life in Clarksdale, Mississippi. She went to Clarksdale High School and was named Miss CHS of 1946 . She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and attended Randolph-Macon University and the University of Mississippi. She was presented as a debutante in Greenville, Mississippi, at the Delta Debutante Ball. She cut short her formal education to marry her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Thomas McCay "Te" Luster on June 17, 1949.
Together Betty and Te enjoyed seeing the country in their RV, beach and ski vacations with friends and family, and raising Christmas trees here in Clarksdale. Betty loved this time of year and found great fulfillment in building other families' happy memories of the season as she and her husband operated Ms. T's Christmas Tree Farm for many years.
A member of Clarksdale United Methodist Church, Betty dedicated her life to serving others - supporting her husband of over 70 years and raising their family. Betty taught her children that being kind to each other and putting others before yourself is paramount in life. Her passion was spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a fantastic listener who could talk to anyone. Always more interested in others than in herself, Betty had the remarkable skill of being able to draw people out of their shells so that they felt truly heard.
Betty is survived by her husband, Te Luster, and their four children - Tim Luster (Deborah), Rabun Luster (Ann Fisher), Libby Luster Sims, Kay Luster Dykes (Tom) - as well as her sister, Virginia Bramlett Lowrance. Betty had nine grandchildren - Elizabeth Luster Sherman (Chuck), Sparky Luster (Jenny Kate), Jones Luster (Anna Claire), Fisher Luster Bullock (Joey), Virginia Luster, Michael Sims (Carolyn), Miles Sims, Michelle Dykes Rossotti (Andre), and Russ Dykes, and nine great-grandchildren - McCay, Lila, Miles, Graham, Olivia Cate, Bramlett, Bo, Sessum, and Henry - all of whom she was incredibly proud.
Her parents, Elizabeth and Leon Bramlett, and her loving brother, Leon Crow Bramlett, preceded her in death.
The family will receive visitors at the Clarksdale United Methodist Church at 10am on Saturday, December 14. The memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 11am, with Rev. Neville Vanderburg officiating. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson Voice Project of Richardson, Texas, in memory of Betty Luster - www.parkinsonvoiceproject.org or Clarksdale United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019