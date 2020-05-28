Elizabeth Ann Gowan Turnbow
Oxford - On May 25, 2020, Elizabeth Ann Gowan Turnbow passed away peacefully at the age of 70 after an extended illness.
Ann was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Mississippi graduating with honors. She married Guy N. Turnbow, Jr. in 1972 and made Oxford her home with their two sons Guy N. Turnbow, III and Andrew Wright Gowan Turnbow.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Wright Gowan and William Alexander Gowan, Sr. of Jackson, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Excell Wright of Jackson, Dr. and Mrs. William Alexander Gowan of Thomastown, and sister Rosemary Gowan Guglielmo of Opelousas, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Guy N. Turnbow, Jr.; sons, Guy N. Turnbow, III of Mobile, AL and Andrew Wright "Andy" Gowan Turnbow; brother, William Alexander Gowan, Jr. (Shellee) of Jackson, and an aunt, Marjorie Wright Garrison of Lafayette, Louisiana. Ann is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by lifetime friend of the family, Mary "Puddin" Sims.
Ann was devoted to her Catholic faith and wholly embodied selfless Christian love. She channeled this Christian love into her family and friends who were like family. She was generous in sharing her time and talents. Ann was President of the Oxford Garden Club from 1987-1988. She held various offices in the Garden Clubs of Mississippi and was its President from 2007 to 2009. A talented artist and floral designer, she took top honors at every flower show she entered all over the state of Mississippi. Ann was a member of Coterie Women's Club as well as the Book Lovers Club. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and for many years was in charge of all seasonal decorations. Ann started the Country Store Booth at St. John's Oktoberfest -other than beer, it was the most popular booth. Ann loved entertaining and decorating, especially for holidays. Always the gracious hostess, she opened her home for countless luncheons, engagement announcement parties, and community events. In 1992 she turned her love for entertaining and being a hostess into a business. She owned and operated Puddin Place Bed and Breakfast until 2011. The hospitality at Puddin Place was noted in several publications including The New York Times, Southern Living, and Travel and Leisure, and in a recurring spot on the Best of Oxford lists.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Celeste Nichols for her friendship and care of Ann and to the caregivers and staff of Hermitage Gardens of Oxford, Cornerstone Village of Lafayette, LA , and Acadiana Hospice, Lafayette, Louisiana for their attentive and compassionate care.
With respect for the health and welfare of the community during this time, there will be a private burial in St. Peter's Cemetery with Father Joe Tonos officiating. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Memory Makers, 106 Skyline Drive, Oxford, MS 38655, a respite care program in Oxford for those with memory loss.
Donations can also be made to the Oxford Garden Club (Hospice Project), P.O. Box 2553, Oxford, MS 38655 which provides bedside floral arrangements each month of the year to patients in hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Ann's service will be streamed live via Waller Funeral Home's facebook page beginning at 4:00 on Friday, May 29.
Oxford - On May 25, 2020, Elizabeth Ann Gowan Turnbow passed away peacefully at the age of 70 after an extended illness.
Ann was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Mississippi graduating with honors. She married Guy N. Turnbow, Jr. in 1972 and made Oxford her home with their two sons Guy N. Turnbow, III and Andrew Wright Gowan Turnbow.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Wright Gowan and William Alexander Gowan, Sr. of Jackson, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Excell Wright of Jackson, Dr. and Mrs. William Alexander Gowan of Thomastown, and sister Rosemary Gowan Guglielmo of Opelousas, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Guy N. Turnbow, Jr.; sons, Guy N. Turnbow, III of Mobile, AL and Andrew Wright "Andy" Gowan Turnbow; brother, William Alexander Gowan, Jr. (Shellee) of Jackson, and an aunt, Marjorie Wright Garrison of Lafayette, Louisiana. Ann is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by lifetime friend of the family, Mary "Puddin" Sims.
Ann was devoted to her Catholic faith and wholly embodied selfless Christian love. She channeled this Christian love into her family and friends who were like family. She was generous in sharing her time and talents. Ann was President of the Oxford Garden Club from 1987-1988. She held various offices in the Garden Clubs of Mississippi and was its President from 2007 to 2009. A talented artist and floral designer, she took top honors at every flower show she entered all over the state of Mississippi. Ann was a member of Coterie Women's Club as well as the Book Lovers Club. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and for many years was in charge of all seasonal decorations. Ann started the Country Store Booth at St. John's Oktoberfest -other than beer, it was the most popular booth. Ann loved entertaining and decorating, especially for holidays. Always the gracious hostess, she opened her home for countless luncheons, engagement announcement parties, and community events. In 1992 she turned her love for entertaining and being a hostess into a business. She owned and operated Puddin Place Bed and Breakfast until 2011. The hospitality at Puddin Place was noted in several publications including The New York Times, Southern Living, and Travel and Leisure, and in a recurring spot on the Best of Oxford lists.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Celeste Nichols for her friendship and care of Ann and to the caregivers and staff of Hermitage Gardens of Oxford, Cornerstone Village of Lafayette, LA , and Acadiana Hospice, Lafayette, Louisiana for their attentive and compassionate care.
With respect for the health and welfare of the community during this time, there will be a private burial in St. Peter's Cemetery with Father Joe Tonos officiating. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Memory Makers, 106 Skyline Drive, Oxford, MS 38655, a respite care program in Oxford for those with memory loss.
Donations can also be made to the Oxford Garden Club (Hospice Project), P.O. Box 2553, Oxford, MS 38655 which provides bedside floral arrangements each month of the year to patients in hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Ann's service will be streamed live via Waller Funeral Home's facebook page beginning at 4:00 on Friday, May 29.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.