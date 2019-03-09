Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Elizabeth Drane
Elizabeth Drane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
3705 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
3705 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Tallahassee, FL - Elizabeth Ann Harding Drane of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1954 in Jackson, Mississippi to Mr. John "Jack" Harding (deceased) and Clara Frances Dent Harding.

Ann graduated from Mississippi College, with a bachelors in English, and earned her Master's degree in Biblical Studies from Tallahassee Christian College & Training Center.

She enjoyed volunteering at her church and for Operation Christmas Child. Ann and her husband, Michael, square danced for many years, and she was always one cat short of being the crazy cat lady.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael Drane; son, Tommy (Erin) Drane; daughter, Mary Ann (Monroe) Campbell; granddaughter, Aliza; brother, Richard (Lee) Harding and many other family members.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16th at 11:00am at Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee (3705 North Monroe Street). Visitation will be before the service starting at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to pack a shoebox for, or make a donation to, Operation Christmas Child. (Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607)
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019
