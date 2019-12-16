|
Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Jones Lynch
Flowood - Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Jones Lynch, 66, a beloved daughter, mother and friend, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home in Flowood, Mississippi.
Libby was born November 13, 1953, in Ruleville, Mississippi. She grew up in Rolling Fork and attended Rolling Fork High School where she was a cheerleader, majorette and voted a high school beauty. She also played the French horn in the marching band and graduated a year early at only the age of 16. Following high school, she attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus where she was a member of the Silhouette Social Club. She continued her education at the University of Mississippi where she was an active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and majored in home economics, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1974. While at Ole Miss, she married her high school sweetheart, Brooks Lynch. They enjoyed 'living college' together to the fullest extent with numerous formals, grove days, and football games. Libby enjoyed playing tennis, traveling around the world and spending time with her family.
With her Bachelor's Degree under her belt and her family growing with the birth of her first son, Rob, Libby realized her drive to help others and decided to pursue her true career calling of becoming a nurse. She traveled back to the delta to attend Delta Junior College School of Nursing. There she was initiated into Phi Theta Kappa and graduated with an Associate's Degree. She began her career in nursing at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. With the arrival of her second son, Jay, approaching, she felt a focus on her family was of the utmost importance and took time off to stay at home with her children. As her boys grew up and became young men, she decided to get back into nursing and with that was the ambition to gain more knowledge and go back to school. She moved to Clinton to attend Mississippi College and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing. Following graduation, she worked for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in Jackson. She retired early to enjoy time with her family once again. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fannin and enjoyed the fellowship of the members there.
Libby was a kind-hearted spirit with a lot of love to share. She loved her family, friends and sweet pup, Morgan. She enjoyed learning new things and was a fan of her alma mater, Ole Miss. Her eagerness to learn more about someone was her greatest attribute because you could feel her heartfelt care and concern. She talked to her boys every day and loved being a part of their lives and was always excited to know what each day would bring for both of them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Ernest Jones and former spouse and lifelong friend, James Brooks Lynch, Sr.
She is survived by her parents, Walton Earl & Betty Jones Blackmon of Brandon, MS, and two sons, Robert Henry Furr Lynch, III (Kristi) of Chattanooga, TN, and James Brooks Lynch, Jr. (Jessica) of Oxford, MS. She also leaves behind two grandchildren who were deeply loved by their "Beebe", Eleanora Creed Lynch and James Brooks Lynch, III. Her surviving cousins were always sharing her love, Eddie Flowers, Rick Flowers, Rodney Flowers, Mike Flowers, Mary Frances Maxey and Faye Castello.
Visitation will be at Glenwood Funeral Home in Rolling Fork, MS, on Thursday, December 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. following visitation with Dr. Ron Bird officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Children's Hospital in memory of Elizabeth (Libby) Lynch at 3900 Lakeland Drive, Suite 205, Flowood, MS 39232 or by calling 601-936-0034 or https://www.friendsofch.org/give/
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019