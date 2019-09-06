Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Elizabeth Ann Prestridge


1938 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Prestridge Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Prestridge

Jackson - Elizabeth Ann Prestridge, age 81, passed away in McComb, MS on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. Libby, as friends and family knew her, was born in Amite County, MS on July 29, 1938 to LaPearl Dykes and Quin Prestridge. She graduated from Belzoni High School in 1956 and moved to Jackson where she ultimately began a career with South Central Bell from which she retired.

Libby was a long-time member of the Griffith Memorial Baptist Church in Byram, MS where she made many friendships. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a light of joy to humankind and a pleasure to have a conversation with. She was a lighthearted jokester and a loving friend. Family members will surely remember her laughter and ability to look at the silver lining in every situation. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Libby is preceded in death by her parents, LaPearl and Quin Prestridge, sisters, Bobby Jean Prestridge and Patsy Aikens. She is survived by her sister, Betty Brister of McComb, MS and brother, Phillip Prestridge (wife Zena) of West Monroe, LA. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson, MS on September 07, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with a service conducted by ministers Bruce Chappleman and Andy Fullington immediately following in the Lakewood Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children's home in your area or to Compassus Hospice of McComb, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
