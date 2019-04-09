|
Elizabeth Anne Ramsay
Canton - Funeral services for Elizabeth Anne Ramsay, 73, of Canton and formerly of Greenville will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Avon United Methodist Church. She died Saturday, April 6 at her home in Canton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
She was born Elizabeth Anne McClure on November 2, 1945 in Greenville, MS and was adopted, along with her brother, Kenneth Ray McClure into the loving family of Tina and W.W. (Bo) Hobart in 1951. Anne graduated from Riveside High School in 1963 where she was a member of the basketball team, track team, was a cheerleader for the football team, President of the Beta Club and voted most likely to succeed. She also attended Girl's State. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she was an active member of the Wesley Foundation, The Committee of 100 (a Christian organization) and the Sociology Club. At USM, Anne met and married Norman Wallace Ramsay of Gulfport, MS. They were married for forty-six years and had three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Joseph Kenneth Ramsay and sister, Phyllis Miles. She is survived by a son, Thomas Wilford Ramsay (Shirley) of Memphis, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Corine Howard of Madison; and four grandchildren, Laura Lynn Ramsay, Mary Elizabeth Ramsay, Caroline Ramsay Howard and Haley Anne Howard.
There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at the church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019